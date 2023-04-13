Yul Edochie Deletes All Instagram Photos 2nd Wife after Son’s death

Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie, has deleted all of the photos of his second wife, Judy Austin, and their son from his personal Instagram page.

The development comes days after the untimely death of Kambilichulwu, his first son with his first wife, May, who died on March 30, after he suddenly developed a seizure while playing football with his schoolmates.

It, however, remains unclear why the actor suddenly took down all the photos and posts of his second wife from social media. But photos of his first wife are still on the actor’s page.

The actor also deleted the post he made in April 2022 to officially announce that he had taken a second wife and had a child with her.

Similarly, the post he shared to celebrate Judy on her birthday in January 2023 have also been deleted, including videos he posted to promote movies by him and Judy.

Since the loss of his first son, Actor Yul and his bereaved wife have remained silent on social media and have yet to issue an official statement regarding his demise