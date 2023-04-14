Call for May 3 to 5 Census Suspension again !

This year’s National Population and Housing Census will start on May 3, the Federal Government of Nigeria had confirmed.

The census had to be put forward from the initial date of March 29 to April 2, now to May 3 to 5.”

YOUNEWS reports that because of changes in INEC’d. Program, the three-day exercise would start on May 3 and end on May 5 across the 36 States in Nigeria, including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

But Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom has asked the federal government to suspend the conduct of the National Population and Housing Census until all Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs, are returned to their ancestral homes.

Governor Ortom made the call on Thursday, April 13th, 2023, when he received a delegation from the Middle Belt Forum led by its President, Dr Bitrus Pogu, at Benue People’s House, Makurdi.

The governor stated that close to two million indigenes of Benue State were in the IDP camps and would not be counted because they need to be in their localities before they can participate in the exercise.

Governor Ortom stated that what the federal government must do before carrying out the census was to ensure adequate security for the IDPs in Benue and elsewhere in the country to go back to their homes to be counted.

A statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Nathaniel Ikyur, quoted the governor to have said: “I want to say that the federal government should suspend the issue of census because it looks like the proposed census is coming with an agenda. So until they are able to restore security and all our IDPs go back to their ancestral lands to give all of them opportunities to be counted in the homes of birth.

“(This is) because I understand from the National Population Commission that those to be counted must be counted in their localities,” the governor said.

Governor Ortom lamented that at present, “there was so much injustice, bias and tribalism” going on in the country that both the leaders and the people were expected to correct it before the country could move forward.

He particularly decried the sustained attacks on Benue communities by herdsmen over the years in which more than six thousand people have died and property worth billions of naira destroyed with the federal government doing little to help.

“In Benue State alone, we have lost over six thousand people. In the last few days alone, over 131 persons were killed, and we are still counting because others are in the hospital,” he said.

Governor Ortom however maintained that despite the unprovoked attacks and other injustices meted out to the people of the state, “Benue people will remain law abiding citizens because they believe in Nigeria and have worked for the unity of the country.”

The President Middle Belt Forum, Dr Bitrus Pogu, in his earlier remarks, also corroborated what the Governor Ortom said and urged the Federal Government to suspend the proposed national population and housing census because he believed that the exercise “was coming with a hidden agenda.”

Mainwhile, the Director-General, National Orientation Agency, Dr Garba Abari, has said that the 2023 National Population and Housing Census will be conducted digitally to ensure credibility and efficiency.

Abari, who is a member of the National Publicity and Advocacy Committee on Census, said the exercise would be facilitated by the use of digital technology, contrary to previous census conducted in the country.

He said, ‘’This is one census that is going to be different from previous ones. To enhance the credibility of the exercise, this census is going to be digital.

‘’In the house listing and numbering, the National Population Commission has perfected the space and got the point much beyond what google has done in the mapping.

‘’In terms of specificity and the correctness of the capture of every house and hamlet in Nigeria, the NPC has gone far beyond what google has done.

‘’We may not say that we are absolutely 100 per cent correct, but 99 per cent of all houses, structures within the enclave of Nigeria’s territory have been captured digitally, far beyond what google can provide in terms of specificity.’’

The NOA boss explained that the digitisation of the exercise would enhance credibility, ensure accurate data and respond to modern technology, in line with global practice.

He said, ‘’Digitalisation will enhance the credibility because there is a common template for

the exercise and that is all that will be sent to the cloud.”

He said previous census exercise was looked at from the prism of one region was larger than the other; one state was bigger than another, one local government was bigger than another, and one senatorial district was bigger than another.

‘’And in the process, you miss out the most important element of the programme, which is getting sufficient data for planning.”

He said the 2023 census would be a scientific census, a digital census that would respond to the reality of today, respond to the information and technological revolution; a census aimed at bringing in credible, acceptable, open and transparent force.

Nigeria last conducted a national census back in 2006.