Davido spent $60,000 on teeth whitening

Davido’s junior colleague Tochukwu Ojogwu aka Odumodublvck has claimed the Afrobeats star’s teeth are worth several thousands of dollars.

Known for his stage performance and genre-blend, Odumodublvck claimed the DMW boss revealed the sum to him via a video call.

He explained Davido laughed it off when he first asked him why his teeth were sparkly white. But eventually he responded on his second asking.

He wrote: “Davido’s teeth is 60k USD. How I take know? I see am for real life. I say, ‘Guy, why your teeth white like this?” Him say, “Hahaha.”

He continued that: “R video call me. I say guy: “Guy why your teeth white like this?” E say: “60k nigga!”

Amazed that someone had to spend that much for teeth whitening, the member of the Hip-Hop collective Anti World Gangstars added: “Wahala wah o! For teeth! Teeth o!!” (Nation)