Gov Adeleke Appoints Principal Officers for Ilesa University

The Executive Governor of Osun State, Senator Ademola Adeleke has approved the appointment of principal officers for the University of Ilesa.

The Secretary to the State Government, Hon Teslim Igbalaye issued letters of appointments to the principal officers today in his office.

The SSG who also hosted the appointees in his office charged them to uphold virtue of professionalism and integrity which endeared them to the State Governor and which recommended them for the appointments.

The names of principal officers are as follows:

Vice Chancellor: Professor Taiwo Olufemi ASAOLU;

2.Registrar: Mr. Funso Olawale OJO Bursar: Dr. Mukaila Oyesegun OYEKANMI Librarian: Mr. Adewale Amobi OGUNSIPE

Taiwo Asaolu is a Nigerian professor of accounting and finance. He is also a Fellow (FCA) of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria. He is the former Dean, faculty of administration, Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, Nigeria.

Prof Asaolu was the Chairman of the University of Ilesa Review Committee which was set up by Governor Adeleke to address all outstanding issues for the eventual take off of the University.