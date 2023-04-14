Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
I No Longer Have Manhood, Bobrisky Reveals

April 14, 2023

Popular Nigerian cross-dresser and social media personality Okuneye Idris Olanrewaju, better known as Bobrisky, has revealed that he no longer has male genitals.

The controversial celebrity disclosed this recently in a social media post.

According to him, he now has thick thighs with a sexy shape.

He wrote, “I no longer have a manhood, just thick thighs with sexy shape that come with a v.”

The 31-year-old has openly declared being a transgender woman and LGBT personality despite the law in Nigeria stating that same-sex relationships are punishable by up to 14 years imprisonment.

On 8 July 2021, the cross-dresser revealed a new physical appearance after surgery to become more feminine.

