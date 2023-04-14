lNEC ‘s unfinished job: 2 govs, 94 Lawmakers for Supplementary elections

Though it look as if, Nigeria is good to go with next set of rulers on May 29. INEC still have unfinished business.

Political parties, are set to battle for 93 legislative seats in federal and state parliaments in Saturday’s supplementary elections.

Supplementary governorship elections will hold in Adamawa and Kebbi states on the same day.

In Adamawa State, Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of the PDP will slug it out with the APC governorship candidate, Aisha Binani in the rerun.

The state collation officer, Prof Muhammadu Mele of the University of Maiduguri, had declared the election in the state inconclusive due to the margin of votes. Fintiri, who is seeking re-election polled 421,524, while Ahmed scored 390,275.

The commission had scheduled the supplementary polls for April 15 where voters in five senatorial districts, 31 federal and 58 state assembly constituencies will determine the winners.

The senatorial elections will be held in Sokoto, Kebbi and Zamfara. In Sokoto, supplementary elections are to be conducted in Sokoto-North, Sokoto-East and Sokoto-South districts.

The elections will also be held in 389 polling units across all the 23 LGAs of the state. Altogether, about 227,743 eligible voters are expected to participate in the exercise.

In Kebbi and Zamfara, the election would be conducted in one senatorial district each – Kebbi-North and Zamfara-Central.

While the election will be held in 23 polling units in the Kebbi North senatorial district, voters in 83 PUs will be voting in the Zamfara Central senatorial election. They have 13,243 and 47,277 eligible voters, respectively.

Meanwhile, the supplementary election for House of Representatives members will be held in 31 constituencies in 15 states.

They are Akwa Ibom (2), Anambra (1), Bayelsa (1), Edo (1), Imo (1), Kano (2), Kebbi (2), Kogi (1), Oyo (2), Rivers (2), Sokoto (11), Taraba (1), Zamfara (2), Jigawa (1) and Ebonyi state (1).

For the state Houses of Assembly positions, elections will be held in 58 constituencies across 17 states.

In Kebbi State, the APC, and PDP are also ready to battle it out as they prepare for the governorship rerun.

The electoral commission had declared the election inconclusive citing the cancellation of results in different polling units across the registration areas in 20 of the 21 local government areas of the state.

In the general elections, the Independent National Electoral Commission declared winners for 26 governorship, 104 senatorial, 329 House of Reps members and 935 state assembly seats.

INEC had also declared several polls inconclusive, while the electoral umpire cancelled several others due to irregularities and violence.

