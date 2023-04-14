My Pastor fathers 5 of My Wife’s 6 Childern, I Caught them in Bed – Adeshina

“I caught my pastor on bed with my wife, he is the father of five of my wife’s six children”

Those were the words of an Ibadan based man, simply known as Oluwasina Adeshina.

The man made this allegation against his pastor, known as Pastor Adeyele, on a family affairs radio programme –“Kokoro Alate” on Agidigbo 88.7 FM, Ibadan, Oyo State.

Mr Adeshina accused his pastor of sleeping with his wife, adding that “he is the father of five of his assumed six children”

He further stated that he caught his pastor having s3x with his wife in his one bedroom rented apartment.

Mr. Adeshina revealed that the pastor is the rightful owner of five out of the six children he has with his wife, adding that he has sent his wife packing on many occasions, but that she refused to leave his house.

Narrating her own side of the ordeal, the woman, Alimat Adeshina, stated that she gave birth to twins twice and have a total of six children.

Insisting that she never gave birth to a child for the pastor, Alimat added that the pastor had written the family of her husband, adding that he had at some point had affairs with her.

The then pastor of their church, Pastor Adeyele said that the family joined his church in 2013, adding that he had affairs with her in 2014 and for the fact that the husband of the woman is good to him, he had to confess and apologise for his misdeeds.

“They gave birth to twins in 2016, and I was the one who named the children. They stopped coming to my church since around 2018 because a church was established close to them.

“I received a call in July 2022 and to my surprise, it was her husband who called telling me to come take my wife and my children.

“I called our landlord chairman and invited the husband, he said that his wife is the one frustrating him and they’ve sorted the grudges,” he said.

He added that he married another wife last year and since she’s aware, she’s been making life a hell for him.

“In January, I got a call for an invitation from Akobo Police Station. I met the woman (Alimat) there saying that her husband had sent her parking with 6 children asking for how I could assist. I recalled the story and we were allowed to go.

“I received another call from Agidigbo Radio concerning this case again that the husband claimed that I am the father of 5 of his 6 children,” the accused pastor narrated.

Narrating his own side of the story, Oluwashina (husband) noted that his family started attending the pastor’s church in 2014 after his mother’s death.

“The case started when the pastor told me my wife reported that I don’t dress well. I accused them of extramarital affairs then and I was later told by the pastor that my wife will get pregnant and that we must not abort the child.

“The pastor told us to begin a vigil together and he was coming around to sleep on my bed with my wife while I sleep on the floor. The first time he came, I told my wife to come with me but she insisted she’s sleeping beside the pastor.

“I caught them moaning one day, while they thought I was asleep. They were having a conversation and when I confronted the pastor, he accepted but told me to save his image due to his pastoral ministry.

“He later came to my shop telling me to ensure no other person hears about the case if I wanted to remain alive that he would come back for his children when they clock 15.

“My wife took my case to her family house accusing me of not taking care of the children,” Oluwasina narrated.