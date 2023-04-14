Signs Binani ‘ll make History tomorrow, as 1st female gov-elect

It is generally believed that the APC governorship candidate in Adamawa State, Binani, would make history on Saturday because the supplementary election is taking place in her stronghold.

Adamawa State sitting Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of the PDP will slug it out with the APC governorship candidate, Aisha Binani in the rerun.

The state collation officer, Prof Muhammadu Mele of the University of Maiduguri, had declared the election in the state inconclusive due to the margin of votes. Fintiri, who is seeking re-election polled 421,524, while Ahmed scored 390,275.

The APC leadership, YOUNEWS gathered are leaving no Stone unturned.

The party is already chest thumbing be that APC remains the party to beat in the polls.

The APC Director of Publicity, Bala Ibrahim, stated that the ruling party foresees no obstacle to its victory at the polls as long as the electoral umpire, security agents and other relevant stakeholders play their role without bias.

He said, “People have been sensitized to use their conscience to see to it that they elect people who will give them the representation they want. I don’t see APC victory being hijacked by an alliance of political parties provided everyone including the agency tasked with electoral assignment does what is expected of them according to the book.

“The APC is the party to beat. Any party seeking alliance now is doing so because it doesn’t see itself as doing it alone. Without sounding immodest, the party has demonstrated strength and fairness to the people. It has also shown that it is a party that respects the law. There is no need for us to shout ‘Come for alliance’ for us to win an election, we expect people to use their conscience.”

Ibrahim, however, stated that they are working hard to ensure they carry the day in the rerun.

One of the things going for Biniani is President Buhari’s interest in her political tragectory.

President Muhammadu Buhari had technically endorsed the candidacy of Sen. Aisha Dairu Ahmed Binani, as the next Governor of Adamawa, even before the primaries.

He believe that electing Binani will broaden opportunities for women in the country as well as send a positive signal to the world about Nigeria’s democratic and leadership maturity.

Buhari once said ” Let us ensure that Sen. Binani becomes the first female elected governor God willing.

Her election would speak volumes to Nigeria and the world through Adamawa State”.

Recall that Binani recently secured victory at the apex court which made her candidacy bonafide in the state.

Her aspiration to become the governor of Adamawa under the platform of the ruling All Progressive Congress is viewed in some quarters as first of its kind in a Nigeria northern state.

Aishatu Dahiru Ahmed (born 11 August 1971) also known as Aishatu Binani is a Nigerian politician who is serving as the senator for Adamawa Central since 2019.

She was formerly a member of the House of Representatives representing Yola North/Yola South/Girei federal constituency as a member of the People’s Democratic Party in the 7th Assembly (2011–2015).