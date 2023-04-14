Simon Ekpa Writes UN, says he’s Biafra Republic’s PM Lists Ministers

Simon Ekpa, the self-proclaimed disciple of the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu has described himself as the Prime Minister of the Biafra Republic Government in Exile (BRGIE)..

. Ekpa, in a letter to the United Nations General Assembly, dated April 13, 2023, which he personally signed, urged the global community to recognise Biafra Republic Government in Exile, which he said was established to undertake the political and administrative governance of the ‘Biafra nation’ from outside of ‘Biafra’ territory.

He also appealed to the UN to prevail on the government of Nigeria to unconditionally release Nnamdi Kanu and all ‘Biafrans’ held captive in any dungeon in Nigeria, and conduct a peaceful referendum to enable a peaceful and bloodless exit of Biafra from Nigeria.

According to the letter, Ekpa stated that the indigenous people of ‘Biafra’ set up the exile government in their determination to exit the Nigerian state, while enumerating a plethora of reasons why IPOB wants the South-East region to exit from Nigeria.

He said the Biafra Government in Exile will “undertake diplomatic and foreign relationships, arrangements and agreements, negotiations and pacts with other nations and interest organisations of the world on behalf of Biafra People”.

“They are to be accorded all diplomatic privileges as due to any government official of their respective level. Biafra people, through their government in exile are sourcing for supports from all nations of the world to assist it exit Nigeria peacefully,” he added