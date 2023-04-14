Tinubu after me, for my Igbo presidency stance…l’ll Japa b/4 May 29 – Ex dep gov

A former Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Alhaja Sinatu Ojikutu, on Wednesday, raised the alarm that her life was being threatened over the emergence of the president-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Sinatu Ojikutu, first female democratically elected deputy governor in the country had prior to the 2023 general election, vowed to go on exile if the former Lagos Governor emerges winner of the election.

Speaking with newsmen at her residence in Ikoyi, Lagos, the former deputy governor said her life is no longer safe since Tinubu was announced winner of the February 25 polls.

The former deputy governor of Lagos State, Alhaja Sinatu Ojikutu, says she is currently in the process of renouncing her Nigerian citizenship following the emergence of Bola Tinubu as the President-elect.

Ojikutu who was deputy governor to Michael Otedola between 1992 to 1993 disclosed this.

According to her, she has been humiliated and ostracised because of her lingering battle with the former Lagos state governor as well as her views on the 2023 general elections.

“Before the results of the presidential elections were declared, I came out to say that if Bola Tinubu won the election, I would renounce my citizenship in Nigeria and I have my reasons. When he won, people called me and said he would not do anything bad. But I am endangered by the current situation. I have been ostracised and humiliated in places where I should be honoured because of his not being at peace with me.

I will not hold a Nigerian passport with Bola Tinubu as President. I am praying to God to give me the nation I can go to. I am not going to America or the United Kingdom.

I want a simple place where I (can) stay and live for the rest of my life. I don’t know where I am going but I have already given it to the lawyers to please see where I can get the citizenship.

I am working on it seriously before May 29.”Ojukutu said

She said she is of the view that it was the turn of the South East to take over the presidency in 2023.

‘’I am one of those who believed that it is the turn of the South-East to get the presidency. If we say we want to remain one of Nigeria, then we have to consider equity. You can’t say there is one Nigeria while suppressing a particular zone from getting to the number one shot.

“Many people know that with the records of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in eight years and the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the years before; somebody who is not compromised, who is not part of the corruption, will find it difficult.