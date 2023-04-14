Tunde Kelani Announces ‘Saworoide’ Part 2

Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
April 14, 2023

Nollywood fans have been thrown into wild excitement after ace movie producer Tunde Kelani announced he is working on part two of the iconic movie, Saworoide.

Taking to his official Twitter handle on Thursday, the legendary filmaker teased the upcoming project with a cryptic message

“When there is a cultural vacuum, moral and mental decay follows. Saworoide 2 (new movie) is coming soon.”

Saworoide is a classic Nigerian film that dates back to 1999. The movie tells the story of a small town called Jogbo, which is ruled by a powerful and corrupt king.

The film explores themes of power, corruption, and the struggle for justice in a society where the voices of the people are often silenced.

Fans of the film have been enthusiastically anticipating a sequel for many years, and Kelani’s recent announcement has reignited interest in the iconic film.

