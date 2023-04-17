Binani as 1st female govt elect hangs, Declares winner wrongly twice

Aisha Binani, the APC Governorship Candidate in Adamawa State’s reverberating glory as first female governor elect in Nigeria is hanging in the balance.

Though she has accepted the result of the Adamawa State Governorship Election as declared on Sunday by the State Resident Electoral Commissioner, Hudu Yunusa…It is not yet victory song. Authentic winner is yet to be declared.

Yunusa announced Binani as the winner of the supplementary election on Sunday after collation of the result was suspended by the state returning officer.

INEC headquarters has, however, said it rejected the results of the election announced by the REC.

It may be recalled that on

March 19,2023, the news got trending that she made history in Nigeria, as the first female Governor in Nigeria..

“Today is one of the finest moment of the progressives..

Big congratulations to the history maker . Adamawa State Governortorial Election Final Result.

APC=409,909

PDP=406,617

Difference=3,292

Though in early lead in Adamawa State, Governor Ahmadu Finti early lead by a margin of 39,037 votes from results so far collated from 13 LGAs out of the 21 council areas in the state.

Fintiri, who is seeking re-election for a second term, went to the polls against Senator Aishatu Binani, from the rival APC.

She is seeking to make history as the first elected female governor in the country.

The PDP polled a total of 235,379 votes while the APC has an aggregate of 214,043.

In her acceptance speech on Sunday, Binani thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for making history by ensuring the first elected female governor emerged during his administration.

“President Muhammadu Buhari, you have made history in electing the first female governor in our country Nigeria.

“This would no doubt broaden political participation by encouraging our daughters, sisters, aunties, mothers, and indeed the girl child to take active part in politics,” she said.

Also YOUNEWS captures the Minister of State of Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo, in reaction to the development, believed to be a moment of glory for Binani .

“Just woke up in the US to this wonderful news. I am screaming my head off here! This is such a glass-shattering watershed for the women of Nigeria! Huge congratulations to my sister, Senator Aishatu Dahiru Ahmed (Binani).

“At a point in the struggle, we were speaking like a dozen times a day on phone! Special thanks to all those who worked so hard for this; special thanks to the good people of Adamawa State for smashing this hoodoo of gender bias; special thanks to the APC for making this possible; special thanks to President Muhammadu Buhari for providing such sterling leadership; special thanks to Nigerians for your support and prayers!

Now, for the women of Nigeria, please go ye forth and conquer!”

Moments after INEC denied declaring Binani winner of the Adamawa State gubernatorial election, Keyamo also said the ruling party awaits further instructions from the electoral body.

The Minister in a post on his Twitter account wrote, “Following the earlier reports by the media of Binani’s declaration, I have just been informed of the position of INEC nullifying (for now) the declaration and suspending the collation process. We will therefore await further action by INEC