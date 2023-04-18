Adamawa INEC Commissioner mistaken for REC, beaten, strips naked, escapes death

Beaten to pulp, INEC national commissioner (name withheld) was stripped by unknown persons in Adamawa State.

The victim was apparently mistaken for the REC, Ari Hudu.

Though, The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has condemned in strong terms the stripping of its National Commissioner naked aftermath of the illegal declaration of a winner in the Adamawa State supplementary governorship election by the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) on Sunday.

Reacting to the sad development, the national commissioner and chairman Information and Voter Education Committee of INEC, Barr. Festus Okoye, said the Commission will not allow that to stand.

.According to him, “A National Commissioner cannot be treated as a common criminal, a former vice chancellor of Usman Danfodio University was stripped naked and dragged, this Commission will not allow that to stand.”

In the viral video, the attackers communicated in Hausa language and rarely spoke English.

The victim was asked to tell the truth to save his life. “Tell us the truth and we will spare your life,” one of the men said in a commanding tone.

Another person ordered the elderly man to “put on your trouser”, to which the electoral official shook his head and mumbled some inaudible words.

“We will help you if you tell us the truth,” another interrogator said.

A background voice was later heard saying, “This is not the INEC REC. He is a national officer.”