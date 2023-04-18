Aviation workers’ nationwide Strike continues today !

Aviation unions’ two-day nationwide warning strike to protest the unpalatable working conditions and entitlements of their workers continue today.

After issuing a warning in a memo signed on Friday, the unions said an indefinite strike would commence if the government failed to address the approval and implementation of the Condition of Service (CoS), the new salary structure for the workers, and the planned demolition of the offices of the aviation agencies

And the Ongoing strike by aviation workers has grounded airport operations nationwide.

By 6am on Monday, the protests began as vehicular movements were totally grounded as the aviation unions blocked all entrances leading to Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport in Abuja and Murtala Muhammed Airport in Lagos.

The unions involved are the National Union of Air Transport Employees (NUATE), the Air Transport Services Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (ATSSSAN), and the Association of Nigeria Aviation Professionals (ANAP).

Others are the National Association of Aircraft Pilots and Engineers (NAAPE), and the Amalgamated Union of Public Corporation Civil Service Technical and Recreation Services Employees.

Also, many passengers who arrived at the airport to catch their flights to various destinations were seen trekking following the blockade and the head office of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) was locked.

The Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport chapter (NAIA) of FAAN said it would open the airport for operation as usual, but warned that passengers may experience “disruptions in flight operations as a result of the planned strike action”.

The statement reads: “The management of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, wishes to inform the general public of the aviation union’s planned two-day warning strike scheduled to start Monday, April 17, 2023.

“Intending passengers and stakeholders are kindly advised and noted so as to make contingency plans in order to avoid missing their flights and appointments. Any inconvenience experienced is highly regretted.”

YOUNEWS reporters noted that because

members of the union blocked the entrance of the MMA, many passengers were stranded.

Officials of various aviation agencies including owners of businesses and staff within the airport, didn’t have access to their offices.

Flight operations were grounded at the airport.

Also, there was heavy traffic around the airport and environs due to the strike.

Passengers were seen trekking dragging their luggage due to the disruption caused by the strike.

Some passengers lamented the situation noting that the passengers were at the receiving end of the “crossfire”

One of them, who was visibly angry, expressed his frustration at the situation.

“Everytime there is an issue and they decide to go on strike, it is the passengers who have absolutely no business in it, that suffers.

“Like the daily problems in the country are not enough, they are adding theirs and I have nothing to do with it,” he said.

Another passenger, voiced her frustration at the trend of agencies embarking on strike due to internal disputes.

“What isn’t my business with the issues they have with the authorities and in all of these, I would miss my flight.

“There are better ways to resolve issues that destabilizing the economy of the country by going on strike,” she said.

The unions are demanding the immediate release of the reviewed Condition of Service, implementation of the minimum wage consequential adjustments and arrears for the Nigeria Meteorological Agency, NiMet since 2019

They also demanded the halt of the planned demolition exercise of aviation’s agency buildings in Lagos by the Minister of Aviation for an airport city project.

The unions had issued a 14-day ultimatum to the Minister of Aviation and specific aviation parastatals on February 7, over non-implementation of minimum wage consequential adjustments and arrears for the Nigeria Meteorological Agency (NiMet ).

Others are the refusal of the Income & Wages Commission and Office of the Head of Service of the Federation to release the reviewed Condition of Service of Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA), Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Nigerian College of Aviation Technology (NCAT) and Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMET)