Fashola compares & contrasts Buhari & Tinubu

Tinubu can never be like Buhari in style of governance ,is the conclusion reached by Fashola who had worked with both.

Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola on Sunday night said the president-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu will be clearly different from President Muhammadu Buhari in running his government.

Fashola, who spoke in an interview on Channels TV’s Sunday Politics, said Tinubu is very detailed and micro-manages more than Buhari.

He was asked of his experience working with Tinubu as Chief of Staff in Lagos and he said in terms of controlling his schedules, it was a tough task because he had day and night schedules.

“For those who are going to work with him, let me warn them, he is very nocturnal and I hope he changes, so he will wake you up, he does his best work in the dead of the night, unless you can push back and claim your space at night, he will encroach it, he is very detailed, he micro-manages, more than president Buhari,” he said.

He then drew a comparison between Tinubu and Buhari using two football coaches.

“Imagine there are two football coaches, Buhari is the type of president, football coach that will prepare his team and go and sit in the coaches dug and watched them play for 90 minutes, he trust them to do the job and believe there is nothing he can do.

“Asiwaju will be that kind of coach playing the game with them like Mourinho. These are the two differences you will see between them. One prepares, one delegates completely and one delegates and stays with you and each one has his strength,” he explained