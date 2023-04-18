Final year medical student commits suicide days to professional exam

A final-year student of the Faculty of Medical Laboratory Science, University of Calabar (UNICAL) has allegedly taken his life in his apartment located off the university campus.

A report by the portal Grassroot Reporters, said that the student, identified as Stanley Nwanne, tok his life on Wednesday, April 12, 2023.

His body was discovered by his cousin who saw him dangling in the toilet with a rope on his neck, and quickly alerted neighbours.

“He was quickly rushed to the hospital and was declared dead by the doctor on duty.

“The reason for taking his own life is yet to be ascertained as of the time of this report,” the portal said.

It disclosed that Stanley Nwanne, “who was full of energy and life a day before the sad incident, was said to be preparing for his professional exams scheduled for next month”.

A classmate of the deceased who preferred not to be named described the incident as saddening.

“I can’t can’t believe Stanley is gone. He was doing well academically, one wonders what could have made him commit suicide,” she said was quoted as saying.

When contacted, UNICAL Vice Chancellor, Prof. Florence Obi, reportedly said she was yet to be briefed on the incident.