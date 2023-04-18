High blood pressure ? APC Chairman collapses, dies!

Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ward 9, Warri South Local Government Area, Delta State, Mr. Vincent Okokoje, has reportedly collapsed and died.

Sources have said he may have died from exhaustion, nucturnal meetings and rigorous political activities.

” Over time, poor sleep can also lead to unhealthy habits that can hurt your heart, including higher stress levels”

Medical experts have warned politicians.

Unfortunately, such sudden death has been reoccurring in recent times

The APC Ward 12 Chairman, Comrade Gabriel Omorere, confirmed the report.

He said, “We attended a meeting together at the residence of an APC leader in Warri South, Chief Ojogri on Wednesday. We only got the news that he died on Thursday morning.

“The death of Okokoje is a shock to the APC in Warri South and Delta State in general. The late Okokoje was a very gentleman who loves making peace amongst his colleagues.

“The deceased was a very hardworking man. He was amongst the three ward chairmen who won their wards in the just concluded election in Warri South Constituency II.”

Omorere, who led a delegation of APC chairmen in Warri South on a condolence to the wife, children and family of Okokoje, also said said the late chairman would be greatly missed.

“His departure has caused a very big vacuum within the APC in Warri South, I pray we have someone like him to work hard and move the party forward,” he added.