Kidnapper collects 150k ransom, yet buries 3-yr-old victim alive, Arrested !

A 30-year-old man, Abubakar Abdulaziz, of Sabuwar Santa, the Musawa Local Government Area of Katsina State is now in police custody after he allegedly kidnapped and buried a three-year-old boy alive.

Abdulaziz was said to have buried the abducted boy alive despite collecting N150,000 out of the N800,000 ransom he demanded from his father.

The spokesman for the Katsina State Police Command, CSP Gambo Isah, confirmed the incident on Monday.

Isah said Abdulaziz was arrested on Thursday following a tip-off and had allegedly confessed to having committed the offence.

The police spokesman explained, “On April 12, 2023, around 3pm, the command succeeded in arresting one Abubakar Abdulaziz, 30, of Sabuwar Santa, the Musawa Local Government Area, Katsina State, a suspected kidnapper and killer of a three-year-old child.

“The fact of the case is that on March 23, 2023, around 1am, the suspect criminally trespassed into the residence of one Adamu Alhassan of Bacirawa village, the Musawa Local Government Area, Katsina State, while he was asleep and kidnapped his three-year-old son to an unknown destination.

“He dropped a letter directing the said Adamu Alhassan to pay a ransom of N800,000 and providing a contact phone number.

However, the father made contact, negotiated and paid N150,000 to secure the release of his child, but to no avail.

“Upon receipt of the report, detectives swung into action and succeeded in arresting the suspect (Abubakar Abdulaziz) in connection with the case.

During the investigation, he confessed to the commission of the offence and further confessed to having buried the child alive after receiving the ransom.”

Isah revealed that an investigation had already commenced into the incident.