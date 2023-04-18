Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Okokomaiko DPO in Lagos removed Over N100,000 Extortion

The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Idowu Owohunwa, has ordered the immediate removal of the Divisional Police Officer of Okokomaiko, SP Emmanuel Edebagha, for the lack of supervision of his men.

The CP also ordered immediate disciplinary action against Edebagha and all officers involved in the act.

This was disclosed by the state spokesperson, Benjamin Hundeyin via his Twitter account, on Saturday.

“CP Idowu Owohunwa has ordered the immediate removal of DPO Okokomaiko for his lack of supervision of his men. CP Owohunwa has also ordered the commencement of disciplinary action against him and all his indicted officers (who are already in the state headquarters),” Hundeyin tweeted.

Officers of the division were said to have falsely labelled a Lagos-based phone dealer as a fraudster and extorted N100,000 from him.

