PDP kicks, protest, demands Fintiri’s declaration in Adamawa

Fintiri’s supporters on Monday took to the streets demanding the collation of the supplementary election results and conclusion of the process without further delay.

The protesters who turned out in their thousands were led by prominent PDP stakeholders.

They marched from the party’s office located at the police roundabout to the INEC headquarters.

The demonstrators were restrained from destroying the billboards bearing the images of Binani and the President-elect, Bola Tinubu by the Deputy Director-General of the PDP Presidential and Governorship Campaign Council, Felix Tangwami.

He called for decorum, noting that the protest would continue until the electoral commission yielded to their demand by concluding the collation process and announcing Fintiri as the winner.

“Be peaceful and civil; we would lay siege to the INEC office until the commission listens to us, resume collation and make a return because Adamawa people are not happy because what has happened is treasonable and illegal.

We take our call to the street to demand that justice be done with our protest for as long as it takes.

Please exercise restraint and decorum,” Tangwami told the party’s loyalists.

Against the backdrop of the Adamawa incident, governors elected on the platform of the PDP have also called for an overhaul of the appointment process of resident electoral commissioners.

In a statement signed by the Director-General of the PDP Governors Forum, Cyril Maduabum, the governors called on the returning officer, Mele, to immediately conclude the process and declare the result.

The statement read in part, “There should be a deliberate process of revisiting the appointments of national and resident electoral commissioners to weed out corrupt and extremely partisan officials. It is the partisan method of appointment of these officials that led to the national disgrace in Adamawa State.

“The attempted electoral heist and brigandage perpetrated by the , is perhaps the lowest point of the 2023 general elections.

“We commend the immediate steps taken by the INEC as an institution to recover its battered image by nullifying the attempted coup and suspending the REC.

“The appropriate returning officer, Mohammed Mele, should immediately conclude the collation and declare the result. One of the most important lessons of this election season is that the integrity of INEC personnel is crucial to free, fair, and credible elections as well as deployment of technology.”

The forum demanded appropriate sanctions, including the swift prosecution of all those involved, especially Yunusa-Ari, to serve as an example to others.

“Appropriate sanctions, including prosecution of all those involved, especially the former Resident Electoral Commissioner, Barrister Hudu Yunusa, should be swiftly commenced to serve as an example to others.

“We enjoin all Nigerians to be on alert as we brace up to emerging threats to our democracy and the struggle for good governance in Nigeria,’’ the governors said.

Commenting on the incident in Adamawa, the Special Assistant on Public Communication to the PDP presidential candidate in the 2023 election, Mr Phrank Shaibu,in a statement on Monday said that the indefinite suspension slammed on Yunusa-Ari by INEC without arrest and prosecution was not good enough given the enormity of his action.

The statement read, “Despite having over one month to prepare for this supplementary poll, INEC retained this compromised REC who went ahead to undermine the election once more.”

Meanwhile, the Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, paid a solidarity visit to his Adamawa State counterpart in Yola on Monday.

Makinde said the illegal declaration of the APC candidate as the winner of the election was unimaginable and a shame on the REC.

He commended INEC for a job well done in Oyo State and expressed confidence that the electoral umpire would prove its neutrality in the Adamawa process as the whole world was watching.

The governor also urged the people of Adamawa State to remain calm, assuring them that the current situation would be resolved amicably.