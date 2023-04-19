Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Brazilian Superstar Neymar, Lover Expecting First Child

YouNews April 19, 2023

Brazilian footballer, Neymar, and his lover, Bruna Biancardi, are expecting their first child.

They shared the news in a joint post to their respective Instagram account on Wednesday.

Neymar shared some pictures of himself and his lover showing her baby bump.

He wrote, “We dream of your life, we plan your arrival and know that you are here to complete our love, leave our days much happier.

“You’re going to join a beautiful family, with a brother, grandparents, uncles and aunts who already love you very much!

“Come soon child, we are waiting for you!

“ ‘Before I formed you in the womb I chose you; before you were born I set you apart’ – Jeremiah 1:5.”

