Davido begins football talent hunt

Nigerian hip hop singer, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has partnered with the Abu Salami Media and 1XBet to launch a model football talent hunt programme tagged ‘Davido Dream Football Show.’

DDFS is an initiative for advancing youth football, especially at the grassroots level, through a designed curriculum that has potential to develop fundamental technical skills and tactical awareness in young players who are committed to competing at the highest levels.

According to the Chief Executive Officer of Abu Salami Media, Abu Salami, who doubles as Chairman of DDFS, the programme is aimed at empowering and supporting young male football talents between ages 18 and 22 within Nigeria and around Africa.

At the media presentation of the programme at the Federal Palace Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos, on Tuesday, Salami said, “The Davido Dream Football Show will enable young football talents to realise their dreams of becoming stars in future.”

He added that the reality TV show would run for 30 weeks with one episode to be shown every week.

“First, we will organise screening of those who will register. Once they are screened, we will organise a series of trials.

From that exercise, the best among them will be selected for camping for the final show,” he said.

Davido, the DDFS president, said, “We all know impact is essential and a show like this will not only engage the minds of the youths, it will birth meaningful changes and opportunities for youths across Nigeria and Africa as a whole.

I believe it’ll also set the pace for impact-driven initiative in grassroots football in Africa.”

Talents will be selected to join the show based on skill, attitude and commitment through scheduled screenings across Nigeria and camping geared towards training selected talents for trials with partner clubs in Europe.