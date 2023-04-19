One dead, several injured in Lagos auto accident

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) says a fatal accident occurred on Wednesday at Ifako, Ogudu area of Lagos.

The agency said a BRT bus and a commercial vehicle were involved in the accident which took place in the early hours of the day.

In a video clip shared on LASTMA’s Twitter page, the yellow commercial bus, popularly known as ‘Danfo’, appeared to have somersaulted after clashing with the BRT vehicle.

Survivors were seen sitting on the pedestrian footpath while the LASTMA officials were coordinating the traffic.

An accident occurred at Ifako inwards Ogudu Bridge involving a BRT bus and a commercial bus. One casualty on the ground with others injured,” the statement reads.

LASTMA said it has contacted the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) and Lagos State Medical Emergencies (LASAMBUS) for assistance.

The agency added that its officers “are on the ground doing the needful”.