A Point of Sale (PoS) agent in Kwara State has been been arrested lavishing N280m mistakenly credited into his account.

According to reports policemen arrested the agent after N280m was erroneously transferred to his account by a commercial bank.

The suspect is a resident of the Akuji compound, the Abayawo area in the Ilorin West Local Government Area of the state.

According to sources in the area familiar with the issue, Rafiu went on a spending spree after he received the alerts in batches some weeks back.

“But instead of him to draw the attention of the bank that mistakenly transferred the huge fund, he went on a spending spree.

“Rafiu bought houses, and cars and sponsored people to lesser Hajj. Although he was generous to several people in the community, some residents were surprised about his sudden wealth as a POS operator,” one of the sources said.

YOUNEWS gathered that the bank auditors later discovered the error and sent law enforcement agents after Rafiu who was arrested and moved to Lagos.

When contacted, the state Police Public Relations Officer, SP Ajayi Okasanmi, confirmed the incident.