Dad chains 2 children for 3mths without food till they die, over alleged stealing..Arrested!

The Amotekun Corps has arrested a 45-year-old man, Gbenga Ogunfadeke, for allegedly chaining and confining his two children, Yusuf (18) and Dasola (17), until their death.

The father of three was arrested on Tuesday in Ibiade, Waterside Local Government Area of Ogun State.

The state commander of Amotekun, David Akinremi, confirmed the arrest through a statement on Wednesday in Abeokuta, capital of Ogun state.

Mr Akinremi said Mr Ogunfadeke accused his children, a boy and a girl, of stealing and chained them in a confined space without food and water for over three months until they died.

He said the suspect had been maltreating his three children, aged 16, 17 and 18, since his marriage to their mother, Busola Otusegun, crashed.

The Amotekun commandant said Mr Ogunfadeke was arrested following a complaint by the children’s mother.

“One of the three children came across his aunty in Ibiade where he currently lives with his father (suspect) and narrated their experience with their father, which led to the death of his two elder siblings – Yusuf Ogunfadeke (18 years) and Dasola Ogunfadeke (17 years) between April and June 2022 in Ijebu-Ode where they were all living with the suspect until he relocated back to Ibiade.

“According to him (the child), their father chained and locked them in solitary confinement, without food and water for over three months which led to the death of the two siblings but he miraculously survived the ordeal.”

The Amotekun commandant disclosed that the suspect admitted keeping the children in confinement for months, but denied starving them.

The suspect also insisted he was not responsible for the children’s death.

He added that the suspect claimed he took the two deceased children to hospital at different times before they died.

“What is however curious about his defence is that the hospital where he claimed the two children died in Ijebu Ode could neither be located nor where he allegedly buried them behind a rented apartment he lived in Ijebu-Ode before relocating to his present abode in Ibiade with the third child for possible exhumation be traced.

“The fact that he refused to make the incidents known to any member of the family also gives course for concern moreso when the suspect is a herbalist, thus further fueling the suspicion of having killed the deceased for possible rituals.

“Consequently, the case is being transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department for further investigation with a view to establishing further facts that will facilitates his prosecution,” Mr Akinremi said.