Eid-il-Fitr: FG declares Friday, Monday public holidays

The Federal Government (FG) has declared Friday, April 21 and Monday, April 24 as public holidays to mark this year’s EIdil-Fitr Celebration.

The Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, made the declaration on behalf of the Government Wednesday .

Aregbesola, in a statement signed by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Dr Shuaib Belgore, congratulated all Muslims for the successful completion of the holy month of Ramadan.

He called on them to imbibe and practice the virtues of kindness, love, tolerance, peace, self-denial, sacrifice and good neighborliness, as exemplified by the Holy Prophet Muhammad (SAW).

Aregbesola admonished: “The self-restraint, self-denial, sacrifice and deep spiritual consciousness that accompanied the fasting period should not end but be maintained and improved upon, in order to be a better person and true worshipper”.

He added that President Muhammadu Buhari is fully committed to a peaceful transition of government following successful elections.

The Minister assured of the government’s commitment to the provision of security for the life and property of every citizen and foreigners in the country.

He commended all security agencies for the successes recorded in the fight against criminals across the country.

Similarly, he urged Nigerians to be part of the nation’s security architecture by being vigilant and report suspicious individuals and activities to law enforcement agencies nearest to them, noting that security is everybody’s responsibility.

He admonished Nigerians also to report suspicious activities and persons to the N-Alert application.