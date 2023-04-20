Japa to Japada : 107 more Nigerians back home from Libya

Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), has received another batch of 107 Nigerians stranded in Tripoli, Libya.

The agency said this in a statement on Wednesday in Lagos.

NEMA said that the returnees arrived at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Cargo Wing, Ikeja, late Tuesday aboard Al Buraq Air Boeing 737-800 with registration number 5A-DMG.

The returnees comprised 53 males, 52 females and two infants.

Mustapha Ahmed, NEMA Director-General, officially received the returnees on behalf of the Federal Government.

Ahmed, the statement said, was represented by Aziz Afunku, Chief Relief and Rehabilitation Officer.

The International Organisation for Migration with the support of international partners, have been assisting stranded Nigerians in Libya to return home since 2011.

