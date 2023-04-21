Tinubu names 13 Inauguration Committee, amidst Surgery rumour

The President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has announced a 13-man Presidential Inauguration committee. The Committee, which comprises of distinguished Nigerians is expected to plan a week-long presidential inauguration event that will usher him and his VP-elect, Senator Kashim Shettima, in as the President and Vice-President of the country.

Tinubu, in a letter to the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr. Boss Mustapha, made it known that a former Senator representing Borno North and current National Deputy Chairman (North) of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Mr Abubakar Kyari, will be Coordinator and Director of Finance and Budget of the Committee.

Stella Okotete, the Executive Director (Business Development) at the Nigeria Export-Import (NEXIM) Bank, will serve as the head of Secretariat, Planning and Monitoring, while Mr Makinde Araoye, an ex-APC governorship aspirant from Ekiti State will serve as the Director of venue, parades and swearing-in for the week-long event.

The APC Presidential Campaign Spokesperson, Mr Bayo Onanuga will serve as Head of Media and Publicity, while the Cross Rivers State Commissioner for Health and current National Women Leader of the APC, Dr Betta Edu will coordinate the medical team for the inauguration committee.

Col. Abdulazeez Yar’Adua, a younger brother of late Nigeria’s President, Umaru Musa Yar’Adua, will act as the head of Security and Ceremonial parade for the inauguration while Mrs Zainab Buba Marwa, will coordinate the pre-inauguration dinner and gala night for the committee.

Other members of the committee are: Samira Saddik (Children’s Day), Abuh Andrew Abuh (Accommodation), Dr. Danladi Bako (Inaugural Lecture), Hajiya Hadiza Mohammed Kabir (Transportation and Logistics), Donald Wokoma (Protocol and Invitation), Bishop Adegbite (Church Service) and Imam Faud (Jumat Service).

Recall that the President-elect, Tinubu had initially forwarded the names of Governor Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State and former Lagos State Commissioner for Finance, Mr. Wale Edun to Boss Mustapha to be included as his representatives in the Transition Committee.

This is amidst unconfirmed trending reports that Tinubu has been Hospitalised, Preparing For Surgery

The Nigeria President elect Bola Ahmed Tinubu is said to be at the American Hospital of Paris located on 55 Bd du Château, 92200 Neuilly-sur-Seine, France.

A staff of the hospital who is said to have confirmed this said Tinubu would be undergoing surgery in few days time.

No date is set for his return to Nigeria”

The Global Peace Ambassador and Hunter of Corrupt politicians, Mr. Jackson Ude also alleged that President elect, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, whose whereabout has been unknown since he travelled out of the country has been hospitalized at the American Hospital in Paris.

He did not mention the nature of the ailment even though reports in the past suggest that Tinubu has been battling with Parkinson disease. Ude however mentioned location of the hospital in France, quoting hospital staff and that he is awaiting surgical operation

He also alleged that it is not certain when Tinubu will arrive Nigeria after going through the surgery.

Tinubu is expected to be inaugurated as president on May 29, 2023.