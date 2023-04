7 burnt to death, 14 Injured In Lagos Road Crash

About seven persons died on Sunday following an auto crash around the popular Kara Bridge along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

The incident happened in quick succession from the bus somersaulting to it bursting into flames leading to the fatalities.

According to eyewitnesses, the dead victims were the bus driver, two children, and three women.

The Lagos Sector Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) confirmed the accident.

The Lagos Deputy Corps Commander (Operations), Lucas Oguntade said rescue efforts were still ongoing.

He explained that while some casualties were recorded, some victims were rescued and have been taken to the hospital for medical attention.

“As we speak, the rescue operation is not yet concluded. There are some deaths, while some are rescued and have been taken to the hospital,” Oguntade told Channels Television.

On the cause of the crash, he stated that the idea of speeding is from a layman’s perspective.

The official, however, explained that the Commission has begun a probe into the incident with a view to avoiding a reoccurrence soon.