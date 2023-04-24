Brazil, Flying Eagles’ most feared World Cup opponents

Both teams will clash on 27 May, in La Plata, the home town of Marcos Rojo. No team had inflicted more defeat on the Flying Eagles more than Brazil had done.

The best result that the Flying Eagles obtained in their past five encounters with Brazil was the goalless draw in 2005 in Holland.

All the other four were heavy defeats: 3-0 in 1983, 2-0 in 1985, 4-0 in 1987 and 4-2 in 2015.

No nation has made more FIFA U-20 World Cup appearances than Brazil. They will be featuring for the 19th time in 2023. Argentina 2023 will be Nigeria’s 13th appearance.

While Nigeria only played the championship match in 1989 and 2005, Brazil are the tournament winners on five occasions, Brazil’s A Seleção have reached the final nine times overall.

Also, Brazil have played more matches (103) and recorded more wins (72) as well as scoring more goals (231) than any

other team in the history of the competition. They are the only side to have reached the milestones of 100 matches played and 200 goals scored.

But it is not all positives for Brazil. The South Americans will be participating in the finals for the first time since 2015, having missed out on qualification for the last two editions of the tournament.

They earned their place at the FIFA U-20 World Cup 2023 after winning the South American U-20 Championship for a record-extending 12th time in 2023.