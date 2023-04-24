Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Elected Feb 25, Died April 22, both in 2022

April 24, 2023

10th National Assembly is bereaved even before its inauguration.

A newly elected member of the Parliament, Hon. Isma’ila Yushua Maihanchi, has died a few weeks to his May 29 inauguration.

Isma’ila Yushua Maihanchi, who was elected to represent Jalingo/Yorro/ Zing Federal Constituency Taraba State in the House of Representatives died after a brief illness.

His death, as gathered occurred in the early hours of Saturday in the Federal Capital Territory, FCT.

Confirming the report, the spokesperson of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Andeta’rang Irammae, said “Shortly after the election, the member-elect fell sick and has been receiving medical treatment in Abuja.”

Describing his death as a rude shock to his party, he said the deceased will be missed not only by the party but the people of the state at large.

