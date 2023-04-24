Ondo’s 1st Female Speaker Gives Birth to 1st baby @ 54

Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
April 24, 2023

The first female Speaker of the Ondo State House of Assembly, Hon Jumoke Akindele on Saturday welcomed her first baby at 54.

Akindele, a member of the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the state, who represented Okitipupa constituency 1, led the House of Assembly between May, 2014 and March 2017.

The news of her newborn baby was broken on social media by her friends and political associates who have been congratulating her after the delivery of the baby girl.

