Sanwo-Olu Orders Demolition Of 3 Buildings On Banana Island

The Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has ordered the demolition of three two-storey buildings in Banana Island following the collapse of a seven-storey building in the area.

Sanwo-Olu gave the order on Saturday during his visit to the site of the collapsed seven-storey building and inspection of other infrastructure around the Island.

At 310 Close, he ordered the demolition of the two-storey building because it was an illegal structure, without approval.

Also at 306 Close, the governor ordered the removal of two-storey buildings adjacent to each other because they were constructed under the powerline and under water.

While speaking at the site of the collapsed seven-storey building, he blamed the unfortunate incident on the irresponsibility of the developers and some of the citizens that just wanted to make quick money.

Sanwo-Olu also blamed the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing and National Inland Waterways Authority, for allegedly granting extension of the line of Banana Island.

According to him, the incident shows that the Lagos State building officers are not alive to their responsibilities, and officers found culpable will also be sanctioned.

The governor said that an external seven-member committee had been set up with two weeks mandate to independently ascertain what had gone wrong.

He said that the outcome from the committee would further strengthen the government to be able to come up with a robust workplan that could be enforced going forward.