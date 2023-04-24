Tinubu arrives to work on Senate Presidency issue

Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu returns to Nigeria

Exactly 35 days to his inauguration on May 29, the President-elect, Bola Tinubu, will arrive in Nigeria everything

tomorrow, Monday, April 24, after a one-month rest in France.

Tinubu left the country for France on Tuesday, March 21, to rest and plan the transition programme ahead of his inauguration on May 29.

One of his loyalists confirmed that the president-elect would arrive in the country on Monday evening, barring any unforeseen circumstances. “Asiwaju is coming back on Monday. He will arrive Monday evening.”

His Media Office had in a statement in March, explained that he travelled to France to rest and plan his transition programme after a very exhaustive campaign and election season.

The president-elect had left the country through the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja.

According to the statement, the president-elect decided to take a break after the hectic campaign and election season to rest in Paris and London, preparatory to going to Saudi Arabia for Umrah (Lesser Hajj) and the Ramadan Fasting.

The statement also added that while away, the president-elect would also use the opportunity to plan his transition programme. “He has directed all the senior aides and campaign staff to also go and observe a short rest. He is expected back in the country soon. We enjoin the media to stop publishing rumours and unsubstantiated claims and to always seek clarifications from our office,” his media office reportedly said.

He will also be meeting with the party soon to discuss the leadership of the National Assembly.”

The APC Director of Publicity, Bala Ibrahim, also confirmed that the NWC meeting may take place this week.

National Working Committee of the ruling All Progressives Congress prepares to meet with the former governor of Lagos to take a position to avert a repeat of the 2015 situation that produced Senator Bukola Saraki and Yakubu Dogara as Senate President and House of Representatives Speaker, respectively.