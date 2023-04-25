Again!… Rumours of cloned Tinubu Spreading !

“Do not be deceived.

The man that returns to Nigeria is not Tinubu.

“That is Aboubakre Camara from Guinea Conakry.”

“Don’t fall for this scam… Check the finger and his cheeks.

Check his two eyes.

The cabals are playing El-Jubril of Sudan skit again..

Apc messed with the wrong generation”

With those words and similar one that says the returned cloned person is slightly taller than real Bola Ahmed Tinubu, some are pushing same conspiracy theory, as they did in case of President Muhammad Buhari.

Interestingly, the Senior Special Assistant to the President, Muhammadu Buhari on National Social Investment Programme, Ismaeel Ahmed, has berated critics speculating about the ill-health of the president-elect.

While stating that Buhari was subjected to the same treatment, the APC chieftain maintained that there was no evidence that Tinubu was flown out in an air ambulance or placed on life support.

He said, “How often do you get a president-elect coming back to the country that people do not go to visit or welcome? I think that is the question you should be asking.

‘’How many presidents-elect that travelled abroad and people do not welcome them? I will give you an example. In 2015, we went out and cheerfully welcomed President Muhammadu Buhari before he was sworn in and nobody said anything.

“Now Tinubu said he was hale and hearty. Of course, he is hale and hearty and we always know that he is. I think you heard people who are high up in the campaign, for example, the minister of works and housing (Fashola) spoke on your show and also said that he had spoken to the president-elect who was fine, hale and hearty. Tinubu just needed to take some time off and take stock of what was going on.

“I cannot be responsible for people’s speculation. People just speculate because there are people who are naysayers, always wanting to bring negative stories to certain situations.

His health issue has always been something people talked about even in the campaign.

“So, I cannot be responsible for people who want to speculate on certain things that do not have a basis or fact.

” He is hale and hearty. You have seen him when he left. He left in a way that he didn’t leave in an ambulance.

” There is no evidence anywhere that the man was sick. He came back hale and hearty and the party people went to receive him.”

It may be recalled that on December 1, 2018 Buhari had to respond to his cloned rumours, after it had spread, almost believable to many, even enlightened ones.

YOUNEWS reported it as lies Often told, having the colouration of truth.

President Muhammadu Buhari on that particular Sunday, responded to claims that he was cloned, replaced by ‘Jubril from Sudan’

Buhari, who was speaking in Poland, stated that some people were hoping he would die during his ill health.

However, he denied that he is ‘Jubril from Sudan’ as alleged in many quarters and promised to celebrate his 76th birthday soon. (Then)

Abubakar Sidiq Usman, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who contested for the party’s Publicity Secretary in the National Convention, at that time disclosed this on Twitter.

“President Muhammadu Buhari in Poland today responded to claims that he is a clone. The president said.

“‘A lot of people hoped that I died during my ill health. It is real me… I will soon celebrate my 76th birthday and I will still go strong,’” Usman wrote