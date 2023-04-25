Nationwide Blackout Looms as Power Generation Dips Below 4,000mw

Power generation to the national grid had over the weekend, dipped below the 4,000 megawatts mark leaving citizens across the country with a limited electricity supply.

Investigations on the data provided by the National System Operator, NSO, an independent arm of the Transmission Company of Nigeria, TCN, revealed that only 18 of the 25 power plants in the country supplied power to the grid.

Checks on data provided by the National System Operator, an independent arm of the Transmission Company of Nigeria, showed that only 18 of the 25 power plants in the country supplied power to the grid.

Further checks showed that generation as of 12 noon yesterday was 3,518.7MW, indicating a drop of 18.6 per cent, compared to the average generation of 4,324.1MW recorded last Friday.

The biggest drop by a single power plant was Azura-Edo IPP which recorded 256MW from the 403.18MW recorded last week.

Checks on the Azura-Edo website showed that two of its three-generation units were on the grid.

The biggest suppliers to the grid were Egbin Power (529MW), Delta Power (502MW) and Kainji Hydro (426MW).

YOUNEWS curiously uncovered one of the major causes :

Indebtedness to GenCos hits N202.6b.

Checks on data made available by the Nigerian Bulk Electricity Trading Plc, also indicated that the amount owed to the generation companies in 2022 was N202.6 billion.

According to NBET, GenCos were owed another N24.22 billion for power supplied to the grid in the month of January 2023.

DisCos move to pacify customers

With several customers expressing their frustration on social media, electricity distribution companies moved to explain the situation.

Meanwhile, the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company, AEDC, has explained that the power outage in some parts of the capital city was owing to problems with transmission facilities, reassuring its customers that all responsible stakeholders were at work to restore the power supply as soon as possible.