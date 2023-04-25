Revelations : Tinubu Returns With PICC Implanted by Doctors…see details

Lid has been blown off the closely guided secret by those around Nigeria’s president elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu !

He actually had a major surgery and there are evidences to that effect.

Though all the health factors was fully wrapped, a video of his arrival at the Airport in Abuja circulating on social media gave him out !

It inadvertently revealed a peripherally inserted central catheter, PICC, attached to his lower right arm.

The inserting was visible while he was waving to the hordes of supporters who came to welcome him.

President-elect, Bola Tinubu, was on Monday welcomed to the country by jubilant political associates and supporters at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja.

However, barely hours after Tinubu’s return, fresh concerns over his health became the topic of discussion.

YOUNEWS’ Check shows that A PICC is an insertion by way of a thin tube passed into a vein in the upper arm to the large vein just above the right side of the heart known as vena cava.

One of the world’s renowned clinics called Mayo Clinic, US, defined PICC as a peripherally inserted central catheter also called a PICC line, as a long, thin tube that’s inserted through a vein in one’s arm and passed through to the larger veins near the heart.

Very rarely, the PICC line may be placed in one’s leg.

It is used to give intravenous fluids, blood transfusions, chemotherapy, and other drugs for patients with terminal sickness and chronic health conditions like cancer.

According to Mayo, a PICC line is used to deliver medications and other treatments directly to the large central veins near one’s heart.

A doctor might recommend a PICC line if a treatment plan requires frequent needle sticks for medicine or blood draws.

Although Tinubu has no reported case of cancer or sickness, there were speculations soon after he left for France that he went for medical treatment.

A statement from his media aide, Tunde Rahman, announcing his departure on the 21 March from Nigeria said, “President-elect, Asíwájú Bola Tinubu, has travelled abroad to rest and plan his transition programme ahead of May 29, 2023 inauguration.”

Bola Tinubu returns to Nigeria after month-long vacation abroad He also specifically added that, “The president-elect decided to take a break after the hectic campaign and election season to rest in Paris and London, preparatory to going to Saudi Arabia for Umrah (Lesser Hajj) and the Ramadan Fasting that begins Thursday.”

The news spread at the time that Tinubu did not attend the planned lesser hajj as stated in the statement and was not seen in public.

A spokesman of the Presidential Inauguration Council, Bayo Onanuga, confirmed that he did not attend lesser hajj but that “he’s fine” and “is in France.

.

Tinubu faced questions over his health during the presidential election campaign with several direct calls for him to declare his health status.

This was after several foreign trips where he was reported to have sought medical treatments for undisclosed ailments that required weeks of hospitalisations.

He ignored those calls and went on to win the presidential election that was held on February 25, although the election is a subject of disputes in court.