Tinubu, Wife Return To Abuja Ahead May 29 Swearing-in

April 25, 2023

The President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, and his wife, Remi, arrived in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory, on Monday.

Tinubu’s flight touched down at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, and was welcomed by a crowd of supporters.

Tinubu had on March 21 travelled out of the country to spend some time in Paris and London.

He shared pictures from his arrival via his Twitter handle and wrote, “I am extremely excited to be back home and deeply humbled by the warm welcome I received on my return to Abuja today.

“Thank you all for your love and support. Our promise to deliver a nation of Renewed Hope for all Nigerians remains in motion.”

