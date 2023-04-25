Veteran Journalist Peter (Pan) Enahoro Is Dead

Peter Enahoro just died at 88 in London.

The name Enahoro meant a lot to many of my contemporaries who took more than a passing interest in the affairs of our country.

How could you not have encountered Anthony, Mike, Peter and other Enahoros and claim you grew up in the Nigeria of that time?

One was a leading politician, the other a broadcaster and journalist of note, and the other too a journalist, author and publisher.

Peter Enahoro was long gone from Nigeria but his reputation loomed large.

Peter (Pan) Enahoro

When the publication of Africa-centric magazines was the rave he was with Africa, New African before he founded Africa Now.

. Now with his death on April 24, 2023, in London, the time has come for many to read his autobiography : WHEN THE THUNDER SPOKE.

His family released this short press statement

Regret to announce the passing on of our iconic journalist Peter Enahoro “Peter Pan” today in London at the age of 88.

RIP.

Peter Enahoro (born 21 January 1935) is a Nigerian journalist, author, businessman and publisher.

Also known by the pen name of “Peter Pan” because of his popular column in New African magazine under that name.

He has been described as “perhaps Africa’s best known international journalist”.

He was one time the youngest editor in Nigeria; having edited the then Daily Times of Nigeria Plc, (not the present one owned by Felix Anosike) at 21 before seeking assylum in the UK in the 1960s.

He was born into the Enahoro family with Anthony, Mike as his brothers.