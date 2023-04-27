Missing Enugu Popular Guber Aspirant Found Dead

Mr Dons Udeh, a governorship aspirant during the last Gubernatorial election in Enugu State has been found dead.

Ude, who contested under the platform of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, was reported missing a few days ago.

Emerging reports indicate that his lifeless body was found at the 9th Mile Area of Enugu State.

The state Commissioner of Police, Ahmed Ammani, who confirmed the development in a statement on Wednesday in Enugu, said Udeh’s lifeless body was found in the 9th Mile Area of the state.

He also ordered the Homicide Section of the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) and the command tactical squads to conduct a full-scale investigation into the circumstances leading to the politician’s murder.

The CP said: “The lifeless and decomposing body of the deceased, identified as a 2023 Enugu State Governorship Election Aspirant under the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA), was found in a bush at 9th Mile Bypass in Udi Local Government Area, on 25/04/2023 at about 1100hrs, with marks of violence, which strongly suggests that he was murdered