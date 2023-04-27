Tinubu’s long-term associate Gwadabe is dead

President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has expressed his grief over the passing of his long-term political associate and elder statesman, Malam Musa Gwadabe.

Gwadabe, a former Minister of Labour and Productivity and one-time Secretary to the Government of Kano State died on Wednesday in Kano at 87.

Gwadabe died Wednesday morning (today) at the age of 86 at a Kano hospital after a prolonged illness.

A daughter of the deceased, who is also a worker at Radio Nigeria Pyramid FM Kano, Aisha Musa Gwadabe confirmed the death.

The funeral prayer of the late minister held at 2.00 pm (today) at his residence off Maiduguri road, in Kano.

Gwadabe was a minister during Olusegun Obasanjo’s first tenure from 1999 to 2003. He was also Secretary to Kano State Government during the tenure of Late Sabo Bakin Zuwo and was a member of several boards.

He left behind two wives, 11 children and many grandchildren. Among his children is, Alhaji Nazifi Musa Gwadabe, a contractor in Kano.

A statement released on Wednesday from the Office of the President-elect, signed by Abdulaziz Abdulaziz, quoted Tinubu as describing Gwadabe’s loss as “sorrowful and irreparable”.

The statement read in parts, “I feel deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Alhaji Musa Gwadabe. A dependable ally and decent politician, Alhaji Gwadabe was a committed party man who did a lot to advance the fortunes of our All Progressives Congress.

I have known Musa Gwadabe since our struggle against the military during the aborted Third Republic where we both belonged to the Social Democratic Party. We later reunited in the defunct Action Congress after he became disenchanted with the undemocratic practices of his former party, the PDP.