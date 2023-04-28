Four in court for threatening Tiwa Savage

Four persons were on Tuesday arraigned before a magistrates’ court sitting in Yaba, Lagos State, for allegedly threatening the life of a popular singer, Tiwa Savage, and an attempt to defraud her.

The defendants, Eniola Adeniyi, Donatus Osabanumonu, Idorenyi Okon and Michael Rodolphe, were arraigned by the Force Criminal Investigation Department, Annex, Alagbon Close, Ikoyi, Lagos, before Magistrate Adeola Olatunbosun on three counts of conspiracy, intent to defraud and threat to life.

The prosecutor, Idowu Oshubure, told the court that the defendants committed the offence on or before April 13, 2023.

According to Oshunbure, the offences contravened and are punishable under Sections 411 and 388 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State and Section 14(3) of the Cyber Crime Prohibition Prevention Act, 2015.

The charge read in part, “That you, Eniola Adeniyi, Donatus Osabanumonu, Idorenyi Okon, Michael Rodolphe, and others at large on or before April 13, 2023, in Lagos State, within the jurisdiction of Lagos, in this honourable court, with intent to commit the offence, fraudulently conspired among yourselves to conduct yourselves in a manner likely to cause a breach of peace, to the annoyance of one Tiwa Savage and you thereby committed an offence punishable under Section 411 Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

“That you, on the aforementioned date within the same court jurisdiction, with intent to defraud, did fraudulently sent messages to one Tiwa Savage through phone no 09061665942 which caused her reasonable apprehension of threat to her life, and thereby committed an offence punishable under Section 14(3) of the Cyber Crime Prohibition Prevention Act, 2015.”

However, the defendants pleaded not guilty to the charges read to them in English Language.

The counsel prayed the court to grant the defendants bail.

Magistrate Olatunbosun, after going through their case file and the consent of the prosecutor who did not object to bail, granted them bail in the sum of N300,000 with one responsible surety each in like sum.

Olatunbosun adjourned the case to May 31, 2013, for mention.

News broke on April 14 that there was a failed attempt by some men to kidnap the music star and that the

On April 15, the Force Criminal Investigation Department, Annex confirmed that some suspects were arrested in connection with the case.

Kidnap attempt did not, however, feature in the suspects’ charge