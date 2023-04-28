Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Tinubu : l’m first Muslim minority from the South-West to be president

The president-elect, Asíwájú Bola Tinubu, of the All Progressives Congress has thanked God for making him the president elect of Nigeria.

In an emotion-laden voice, Tinubu expressed gratitude to God that he, being “the first Muslim minority from the South-West got the blessing of Allah to be elected president.”

The ex-Lagos State governor spoke on Thursday during a meeting with the Progressives Governors Forum members who visited him at the Defence House in Abuja, according to a statement by his media aide, Tunde Rahman.

Addressing the governors, Tinubu said, “We thank God Almighty for our electoral victory. It was tough and turbulent. The challenge before us is working in unison with the party leadership and the National Assembly over the election of their principal officers. And I charge you to unite in spirit and faith and work in line with the party .

