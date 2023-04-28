Tinubu promises APC chieftains who lost elections

The president-elect, Asíwájú Bola Tinubu, has offer glimmer of hope to some notable governors and former governorship candidates who lost in their states at the 2023 polls.

He was referring to the Plateau State governor who was the Director-General of the APC Presidential Campaign Council and his Ebonyi State colleague who both lost their senatorial bids.

Others who lost the elections included the Zamfara State Governor, Bello Matawalle who lost his re-election; Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River, Nasarawa State Governor, Umaru Tanko Al-Makura and Senator Aishatu Dahiru aka Binani who lost the governorship poll in Adamawa State.

The President-elect told the governors and former governorship candidates of the party that “whether you return or not, this is our government. Once we know what we are doing and communicating as elected leaders and loyal party men, we will conquer the challenge.”

And in return, the governors said they are ready for any assignment the President-elect may give them.