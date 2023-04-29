Air Peace Airline, Chief Onyema, ready to airlift 5,500 stranded in Sudan, if…

Chairman of Air Peace Airline, Chief Allen Onyema, for accepting to airlift the majority of over 5,500 Nigerians stranded in Sudan.

Obi saluted the courage of the airline boss in a tweet via his official Twitter handle on Tuesday night.

the private airline expressed willingness to evacuate the country’s citizens from the North-East African nation for free if the Federal Government can get them to a safe and secure airport in any of the neighbouring countries bordering Sudan.

According to him, he was compelled to respond to the distress call because Nigeria could not afford to lose her citizens in that country, adding that it would be his own commitment to making sure that the stranded Nigerians in the war-torn country are safe.

Reacting to the gesture, an excited Obi praised Onyeama in his tweet.

He said “My warmest felicitation and appreciation to the Chairman of AirPeace, Allen Oyema, for his gracious act of altruism in helping with plans to airlift distressed and stranded Nigerians from war-torn Sudan.

“Thank you for your patriotism and for helping our nation in its time of difficulty. Your consistent efforts in promoting national interest and cohesion are exemplary. Such selflessness speaks to the need for our greater unity and being our brother’s keeper irrespective of tribe and religion and despite our diversity.”

The former Anambra State governor further expressed strong conviction that the various noble gestures of Onyema will serve as instructive lessons to the Nigerian people in the act of nation-building.

“Those who can make meaningful contributions must be ready to do so selflessly. God bless you and God bless Nigeria” Obi said.