Actress Mercy Aigbe Speaks About Her New Faith

Actress and movie producer, Mercy Aigbe, is gushing over the new Muslim faith.

The mother of two has been engaging her fans and showing how excited she is about converting to Islam three years after marrying business mogul, Kazeem Adeoti.

Aigbe said, for her converting to Islam is one of the most beautiful decisions she has made in life, adding that though she is just getting in tune with the religion, her husband has been very supportive.

Aigbe had announced her conversion from Christianity to Islam during the last Ramadan as she stepped out in Muslim attire, saying she has adopted a new name and would love to be addressed as Hajia Meenah.

Speaking further about life as a Muslim, the actress said it is an exciting new journey for her, one she is willing to keep practicing and learning. She noted that being a Muslim would not affect her acting career or the roles she would take as her religion and career are two different things.

“I am really excited about my new journey as a Muslim. I know it might sound strange to some people, but this is something I gave a deep thought to and I am happy to have arrived at this point in my life.

I am a peace loving woman and I want to replicate the same everywhere I find myself. My career as an actress will not be hampered in any way because of my new faith,” she added