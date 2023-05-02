CBN receives new set of New Naira Notes, denies phase out

Central Bank of Nigeria,CBN,has debunked plans to phase out the newly redesigned Naira Notes in circulation.

The CBN disclosed this in a statement on Sunday, reacting to social media reports that it plans to withdraw the recently redesigned N1,000 N500 and N200 currency banknotes from circulation.

CBN Assured Nigerians that it has taken delivery of newly minted notes from the Minting Company Limited.

The CBN has been taking delivery of a good quantity of the redesigned banknotes from the Nigeria Security Printing and Minting Company Limited.”

Legal tender.

In the statement by its, Acting Director, Corporate Communications Department, Isa AbdulMumin, they called the media reports an unfounded ploy to cause panic.

The statement reads “We wish to emphatically state that such speculation is unfounded and a ploy by some interests to cause panic among members of the public.

“The new and old currency notes have been circulating side by side.

The CBN boss added that the redesigned and old notes will continue to be accepted as legal tender, urging Nigerians to disregard fake news on CBN’s monetary policy as the CBN is committed to supplying the “approved indent” for the smooth running of the economy.