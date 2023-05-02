G5 arrow head, Wike, Makinde Visit Tinubu, shun PDP stance

Governors Nyesom Wike and Seyi Makinde on Friday pledged solidarity with President-Elect Bola Tinubu during a courtesy visit to him at the Defence House, Abuja where they said that the elections were over and that the country must forge ahead with governance with Tinubu as the nation’s leader.

The Rivers and Oyo State governors are among the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP G-5 who opposed their party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar in the 2023 election. Following the meeting with Tinubu they said that election is over and that the nation must forge ahead with governance.

Expectedly the visit by the two PDP governors is bound to add more bitterness to the rankle between the G5 governors and their party which is in the tribunal to upturn the declaration of Tinubu as the winner of the presidential election.