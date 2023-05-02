Indomie ban in Nigeria, killer cancer causing chemical in it revealed

Federal Government has warned Nigerians to be weary of cancer-causing Indomie noodles in Nigerian markets.

NAFDAC DG said that the product is not registered in Nigeria and is one of the items on the import prohibition list of the FG.

The agency will, as a result, commence random testing of noodle brands and the seasonings usually inserted in the packs.

As we speak, from today, May 2,2023 , NAFDAC’s Food Safety and Applied Nutrition Directorate will randomly sample Indomie noodles (including the seasoning) from the production facilities while Post Marketing Surveillance Directorate samples from the markets.

This is a follow-up, as the agency reiterated that importation of Indomie noodles is banned in Nigeria.

Director-general of NAFDAC, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, who made this known in a statement on Monday, said the product is one of the foods on the government prohibition list.

She said the noodle is not allowed in the country, and therefore not registered by the agency, adding that NAFDAC only approved circulation of indomie noodles produced in Nigeria and not imported.

“It should be noted that indomie noodles have been banned from being imported into the country for many years. It is one of the foods on the government prohibition list. It is not allowed in Nigeria, and therefore not registered by NAFDAC,” she explained.

The move by NAFDAC follows reports of a cancer-causing chemical found in Indomie noodles, which has caused Malaysian and Taiwanese authorities to recall the Indomie special chicken flavour from shelves.

Meanwhile, in response to the news of recalled Indomie noodles by Taiwan and Malaysia authorities, the DG said NAFDAC has started investigating and responding immediately.

“The compound of interest is ethylene oxide, so the Director, Food Lab Services Directorate has been engaged. He is working on the methodology for the analysis,” she stated.

The authorities in both Asian countries said they had detected ethylene oxide, a compound, in Indomie’s special chicken flavour noodles.

YOUNEWS gathered authoritatively that the report describes Ethylene oxide as a colourless, odourless gas that is used to sterilise medical equipment and plastics.

The gas is said to be a cancer-causing chemical.

The public would surely be duely updated, NAFDAC said.