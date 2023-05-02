Workers turns May Day Parade to hailing of Peter Obi, FG reps embarrassed !

To the obvious embarrassment of President Muhammadu Buhari, Nigerian workers on Monday celebrated Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi at the Eagle Square gathering of the May Day celebration. President Buhari was represented at the event by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr Boss Mustapha. Among senior officials of the Federal Government present at the ongoing celebrations are the minister of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Alhaji Mohammed Bello, women affairs, Mrs Paullen Tallen; and Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige among top members of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC who watched as the workers celebrated Obi.

The May Day event had proceeded with usual workers’ bravado with the FCT minister eulogising the workers and emphasising the unique collaboration of the workers and the government in fostering cordiality in the working place.

He was followed by Senator Ngige who spoke in the same vein but not before he had caused a stir after the audio system was adjusted downwards to enable him speak even as the minister made joke of his vertical challenge in height.

Following the speech by Ngige, the presidents of the two labour centres, Nigerian Labour Congress, NLC, Mr Joe Ajero and the Trade Union Congress, TUC, Mr, Festus Osifo were called upon to give their address.

However, before they could do so, Mr Osifo invited Obi to give what he described as a greeting. However, as Obi came up escorted by some Labour officials, the workers burst out into singing. As he came up, Osifo continuously charged, Obidient Nigerian workers, Obidient Nigerian workers and thereafter sang solidarity songs including Aluta Continua.

Obi in his brief remarks celebrated the working class saying “we are all workers”

All we want is a country where Nigerians will be proud to say that we are Nigerians, a country where people will not be struggling to go out. A country where all of us, workers will be working and say that they are happy.

You cannot get anything right until the workers are working and are being looked after and their welfare and everything and they are productive. That is why we say we will move from consumption to production. I urge you to continue what you are doing to and to be law abiding.

The speech was tailed off by shouts of Obi! Obi!! Obi!!

Shouts of Obi by the workers continued even as the NLC president started his speech to the bemusement of the seated dignitaries mostly belonging to the APC.

Obi is in the tribunal with the claim that the presidential election was rigged against him by the APC.